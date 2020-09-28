$35.69 Million in Sales Expected for Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to report sales of $35.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.58 million and the highest is $35.80 million. Hoegh LNG Partners posted sales of $36.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $142.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.29 million to $142.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $141.76 million, with estimates ranging from $141.17 million to $142.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.46 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

HMLP traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,456. Hoegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $353.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

