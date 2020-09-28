$39.59 Million in Sales Expected for PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) to post sales of $39.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.65 million. PRGX Global reported sales of $42.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full year sales of $162.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.10 million to $162.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $165.47 million, with estimates ranging from $164.93 million to $166.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. PRGX Global had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGX shares. TheStreet upgraded PRGX Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on PRGX Global from $7.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PRGX Global during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the second quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

PRGX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,078. PRGX Global has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

