$4.25 EPS Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.82 and the highest is $4.80. United Rentals posted earnings of $5.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $15.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $16.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.73 to $18.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $2,896,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,427 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE URI traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $168.14. The stock had a trading volume of 545,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.10 and a 200-day moving average of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $186.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

