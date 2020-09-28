$40.00 Million in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report sales of $40.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $42.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.49 million, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $21.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 158.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTHX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,637. The firm has a market cap of $459.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.97. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.