$40.77 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report sales of $40.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.30 million to $47.08 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $69.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $166.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $194.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $196.41 million, with estimates ranging from $176.52 million to $222.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.41 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 31.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LADR traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. 30,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,591. The company has a quick ratio of 69.85, a current ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

