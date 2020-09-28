$403.72 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) to report sales of $403.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $406.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $401.02 million. Twilio reported sales of $295.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Twilio from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.59.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.95. The stock had a trading volume of 48,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,988. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.21. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $288.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.85, for a total transaction of $767,066.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $5,067,375.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,243 shares of company stock worth $38,871,079. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 49.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

