$444.44 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to report sales of $444.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $434.00 million to $456.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $669.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.67 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 37.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 25,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,561. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

