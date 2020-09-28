$448.99 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) to post $448.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $449.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.60 million. TTEC reported sales of $395.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $453.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.40 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 115,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,159. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. TTEC has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $270,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,150,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,848.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,665 shares of company stock worth $2,436,170. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in TTEC by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.