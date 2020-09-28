$5.36 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to report $5.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.45 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $6.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $23.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 billion to $23.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.35 billion to $26.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Melius raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

CNHI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 86,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 758.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after buying an additional 3,030,157 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 2,747,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after buying an additional 1,483,883 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,493,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,439,000 after buying an additional 1,408,807 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,965,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after buying an additional 1,164,288 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 4,536.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 842,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 824,231 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

