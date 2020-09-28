$51.99 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post sales of $51.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.32 million and the lowest is $49.65 million. Liquidity Services posted sales of $58.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year sales of $202.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $204.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $233.35 million, with estimates ranging from $224.63 million to $242.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of LQDT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,875. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

In related news, CAO Sam Guzman sold 10,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 58.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 129.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

