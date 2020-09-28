$608.47 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce sales of $608.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $591.36 million and the highest is $624.44 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $650.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens cut Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.06.

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 780,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $72.49.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,634 shares of company stock worth $13,868,605 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $131,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

