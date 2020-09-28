$61.49 Million in Sales Expected for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will report $61.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.40 million. InVitae reported sales of $56.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year sales of $258.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.16 million to $271.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $491.71 million, with estimates ranging from $377.70 million to $580.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow InVitae.

Get InVitae alerts:

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on InVitae in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on InVitae in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other InVitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $55,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,017,089.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,411 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of InVitae by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InVitae by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,471 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of InVitae by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,403,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 1,004,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of InVitae by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,795,000 after buying an additional 979,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,637. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. InVitae has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InVitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.