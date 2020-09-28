$67.75 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) to report $67.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.40 million and the lowest is $63.98 million. Denny’s reported sales of $124.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $300.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.40 million to $305.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $404.30 million, with estimates ranging from $385.11 million to $421.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on DENN. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens lowered shares of Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

In related news, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $98,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 4.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 7.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,047. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.44.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

