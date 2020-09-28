$700,000.00 in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce $700,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $6.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 million to $8.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.61 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $26.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 280.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.40%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $3,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.13.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

