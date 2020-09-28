$700,000.00 in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce $700,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $6.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 million to $8.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.61 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $26.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 280.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.40%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $3,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.13.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.