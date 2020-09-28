$848.00 Million in Sales Expected for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to post sales of $848.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brink’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $822.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $874.00 million. Brink’s reported sales of $924.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 99.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 32.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 5.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 41.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 56,040 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 28.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,553,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 30.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 306,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,777. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

