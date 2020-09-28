89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Upgraded at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. BofA Securities currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 89bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered 89bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. 89bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Shares of ETNB opened at $25.36 on Friday. 89bio has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $427.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 109,090 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 275,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,684,090 shares of company stock worth $46,962,475. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in 89bio by 998.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in 89bio in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at $246,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in 89bio by 56.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

