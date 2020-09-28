8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). 8X8 reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

Shares of EGHT stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. 9,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $21.57.

In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $35,756.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,172.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $46,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $180,972.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,913 shares of company stock worth $1,908,321 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,690.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.