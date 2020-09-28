9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

NMTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $0.76 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 411,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 461,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,070.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 255,000 shares of company stock worth $154,250. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

