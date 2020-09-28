ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on November 2nd

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

ABM Industries has raised its dividend by 37.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

ABM Industries stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. ABM Industries has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.28.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.33. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,360 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $50,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,793 shares of company stock worth $1,137,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CL King upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

