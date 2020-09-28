ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on November 2nd

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.
ABM Industries has raised its dividend by 37.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.
ABM Industries stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. ABM Industries has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.28.
In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,360 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $50,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,793 shares of company stock worth $1,137,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CL King upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.
Further Reading: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.