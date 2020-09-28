AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of AC Immune from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $4.78 on Thursday. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $343.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 20.63, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in AC Immune by 11.2% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,176,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 118,104 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 132.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 747,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 426,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 303.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 104,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 20.5% in the second quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

