Acme United Co. (ACU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Acme United has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Acme United has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of ACU stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.05. Acme United has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

