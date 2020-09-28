Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) Short Interest Update

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE ATV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. Acorn International has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $19.59.
Acorn International Company Profile
Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.