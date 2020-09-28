Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) Short Interest Update

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE ATV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. Acorn International has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $19.59.

Acorn International Company Profile

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

