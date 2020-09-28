Acute Angle Cloud One Day Volume Reaches $224,134.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $224,134.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HADAX, OKEx and CoinTiger. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,940.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.09 or 0.03291247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.29 or 0.02104849 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00428351 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.56 or 0.00891713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00049852 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00513346 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, OKEx, HADAX, CoinTiger and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.