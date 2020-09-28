ADAMANT Messenger Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last Week (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $801,075.62 and approximately $6,916.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00023913 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,245,299 coins and its circulating supply is 85,103,288 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.