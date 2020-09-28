Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $415,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,833.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $4,142,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,002.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,640. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.29. 26,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

