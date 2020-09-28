Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WMS. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

WMS opened at $57.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $2,316,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $415,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,833.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,640. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 157.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

