Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $82.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.72. The stock had a trading volume of 206,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,572. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $82.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,788,089.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

