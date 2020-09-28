Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegion from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aegion from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

AEGN stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Aegion has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $428.64 million, a PE ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Aegion will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aegion by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 1,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Aegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

