AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of AEGON by 317.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of AEGON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEGON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AEGON in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of AEGON in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.0712 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. AEGON’s payout ratio is currently 15.22%.
About AEGON
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
