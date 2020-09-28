Aeron (ARN) Price Tops $0.0210 on Top Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Aeron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $420,479.84 and approximately $6,016.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042709 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $506.13 or 0.04662902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARN) is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

