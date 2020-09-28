Aeron (ARN) Trading Up 45.3% Over Last 7 Days

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $357,036.89 and approximately $9,601.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 45.3% against the dollar. One Aeron token can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042407 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $526.87 or 0.04840969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009208 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056547 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033747 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARN) is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

