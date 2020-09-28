Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AFYA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Afya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Afya in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.64.

Get Afya alerts:

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Afya has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Afya had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Afya by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Afya in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Afya by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 39,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Afya by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Afya in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.