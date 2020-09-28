Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

NASDAQ AFYA traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. 118,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,800. Afya has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.78 million. Afya had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 26.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Afya will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,593,000 after buying an additional 179,749 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,854,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,916,000 after buying an additional 528,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 816,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,131,000 after buying an additional 113,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 3,828.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 82,309 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

