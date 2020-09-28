Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$27.11 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$15.00 and a 12 month high of C$48.07. The company has a market cap of $507.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.13.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$253.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 2.6800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.94, for a total value of C$274,648.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$691,960.08. Also, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.14, for a total value of C$500,647.20. Insiders have sold 78,150 shares of company stock worth $2,895,491 over the last three months.

AFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.29.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

