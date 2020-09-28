AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AGFMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded AGF Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AGF Management from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AGF Management from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.30.

OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

