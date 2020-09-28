AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGFMF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.30.

OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $4.31 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

