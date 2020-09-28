Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGRX. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 13.67 and a current ratio of 13.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,919,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 302,596 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 165,036 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 576,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 211,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

