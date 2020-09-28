AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of AGM Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get AGM Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGMH opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.