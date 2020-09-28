AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declares $0.12 Sep 20 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a sep 20 dividend on Friday, September 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 63.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

AGNC opened at $14.00 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

