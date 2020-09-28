Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Raised to $94.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEM. TD Securities raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.90.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $78.14 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average is $64.25. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 74,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

