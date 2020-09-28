Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Air Products & Chemicals has increased its dividend payment by 34.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Air Products & Chemicals has a payout ratio of 63.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals to earn $9.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Shares of APD stock opened at $290.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.88. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.69.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

