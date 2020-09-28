Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.45 ($91.12).

EPA:AIR opened at €60.02 ($70.61) on Thursday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €69.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.09.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

