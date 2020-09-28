Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of AKTS opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.65. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,018.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $160,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 514,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,277.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,480.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $519,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

