Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.25. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Sankaran bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $917,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

