Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alcoa from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alcoa has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of AA opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $23.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 138.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 1,029.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 933.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

