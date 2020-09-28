Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.308 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend payment by 33.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 96.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

NYSE AQN opened at $14.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AQN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

