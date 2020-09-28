Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $247.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 8,181.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Alkermes by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

