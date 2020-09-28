AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000.

NYSE:AWF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

