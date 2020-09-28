Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) versus All For One Media (NASDAQ:AFOM) Head-To-Head Comparison

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for All For One Media and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.86%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than All For One Media.

Profitability

This table compares All For One Media and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media -97,338.81% N/A -956.85% Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83%

Risk and Volatility

All For One Media has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares All For One Media and Allied Esports Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 14.13 -$7.11 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.69 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.50

All For One Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of All For One Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats All For One Media on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. It primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States.

