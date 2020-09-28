Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Motion Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of AMOT opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $86.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

